ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

