ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

