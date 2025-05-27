ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $100.24.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

