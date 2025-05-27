ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Expect Equity LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $24,530,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

In other news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. The trade was a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

