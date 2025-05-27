ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,696 shares of company stock worth $50,207,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.