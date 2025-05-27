ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

