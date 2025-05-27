PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PVH were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.