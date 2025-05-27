Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after purchasing an additional 449,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,193 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

About Quanex Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.