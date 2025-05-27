Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,114 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $851,245.12. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

