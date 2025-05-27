Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,948 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

