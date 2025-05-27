Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,921 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Autohome by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,776,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,852,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 191,845 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.02. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

