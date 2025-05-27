Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,472 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96,019 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 640,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.