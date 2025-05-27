Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 331,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.9%

BGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

