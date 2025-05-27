Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

