Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $10.54. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 26,138 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Redeia Corporación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

About Redeia Corporación

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

