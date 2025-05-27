Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Repsol
Repsol Stock Down 0.2%
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.