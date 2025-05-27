Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

