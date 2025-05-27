REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:REX opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $56.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $691.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.51.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

