Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

