Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

