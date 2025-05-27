Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 217,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

