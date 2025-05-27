Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.99% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7,165.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 634,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,500,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.