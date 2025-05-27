Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

