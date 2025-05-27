Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

