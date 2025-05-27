Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

