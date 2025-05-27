Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.