Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.57 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $118,192.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,884. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

