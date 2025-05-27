Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.76 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORI

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.