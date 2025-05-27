Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $13,317,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $6,133,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

