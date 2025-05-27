Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after acquiring an additional 289,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,121 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,819 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $273.92 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.24.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

