Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.34 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,165 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 613,752 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 66,017 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

