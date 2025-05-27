Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.