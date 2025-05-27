Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 145.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in News by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 617,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 130,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.