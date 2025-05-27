Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CFO opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.