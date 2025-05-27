Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 812,344 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 20,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BEN opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

