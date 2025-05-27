Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,083 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835,546 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 294,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 520,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 461,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.