Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,953 Shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSG Entertainment were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Entertainment Stock Down 0.8%

MSG Entertainment stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other MSG Entertainment news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,224.40. The trade was a 91.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

MSG Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

