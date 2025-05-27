Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 20,775 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Five9 worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Five9 Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

