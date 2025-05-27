Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 230,943 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,943 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Confluent worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 124,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 0.2%

CFLT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,130.12. This represents a 74.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $342,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,689.42. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.