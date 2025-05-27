Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,363 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $32.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

