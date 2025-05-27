Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 62,762 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,736,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,237,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.