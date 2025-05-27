Royal Bank of Canada Sells 110,289 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Stephens cut their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.6%

Bunge Global stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

