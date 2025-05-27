Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,932 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

