Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,646 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

