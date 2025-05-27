Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,288 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.97% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

