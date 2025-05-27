Royal Bank of Canada Sells 271,418 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,500,000 after purchasing an additional 413,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

