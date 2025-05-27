Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,363 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,280,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,880,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,425,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,151,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,285,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

