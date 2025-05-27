Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.81% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 5.0%

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $640.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

