Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Mariner LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

