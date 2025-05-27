Santo Carlini Acquires 246,793 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini bought 246,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$35,784.99 ($23,237.00).

Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambertech alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Santo Carlini acquired 85,321 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,627.51 ($8,199.68).

On Monday, March 24th, Santo Carlini acquired 38,837 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$5,631.37 ($3,656.73).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Santo Carlini bought 203,568 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,481.68 ($17,845.25).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.