Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.85 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 33.33 ($0.45), with a volume of 75,609 shares trading hands.

Science in Sport Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28. The stock has a market cap of £79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science in Sport plc will post -1.4245613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

